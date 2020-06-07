Nearly 1.5 million Australian households in mortgage stress as the cliff approaches COVID-19

Nearly 1.5 million Australian households are experiencing mortgage stress despite government support programs to help ease the financial burden on COVID-19.

New Digital Finance Analytics (DFA) data shows that in May 2020, approximately 37.5 percent or 1.4 million households were technically defined as being in mortgage stress.

Before the coronavirus pandemic began, that number was only 32.9 percent.

Almost 1.5 million home mortgages are flooding your cash flow. (Supplied)

Under DFA, mortgage stress is defined as a home that is forced to pay more each month (including mortgage repayments) than the income received.

Analysts also believe that this number is a high mark that masks a more severe drop to come. in September.

Described as the "September Cliff," when government support programs are eliminated, DFA projects that the number of distressed households paying mortgages could rise to 40.3 percent.

DFA Director Martin North said the data revealed that Tasmania is a hot spot for households struggling to meet their payments.

"In all states, Tasmania has the highest proportion of stressful households (a function of lower incomes, the recent rise in house and mortgage prices and a stagnant tourism sector in the state)," North said. .

Analysts predict a "precipice,quot; of defaults in September when government support packages end. (iStock)

"The largest counts are in NSW and VIC, while the highest default projection rates are in WA.

"In all of our segments, growing young families, including first-time buyers, are the most stressed out."

Broken down by suburb, North said the zip code under greatest stress was 3350 in Ballarat, followed by Hillside and Sydneham also in Victoria (3037), Tamala Park in Perth (6030) and Cranbourne in Melbourne (3977).

While many of the households included in the data are not about to default now, North said stress levels often predict a financial future within 24 months.

"If households are underwater, they are considered stressed. More than 10 percent underwater, then severe stress," said North.

"Of course, they may have assets as deposits, or put more on credit cards, but in general households under pressure spend less, they sink and some 2-3 years later end up selling or even failing to pay.

"Stress indicators are an early warning sign of possible future problems."

Mortgage stress was not limited to those with lower incomes; a certain "opulent stress,quot; was also recorded. (AAP)

May 2020 Average Property Prices in Australia *

City Annual change Madian value Sydney + 14.3 percent $ 885,159 Melbourne + 11.7 percent $ 686,798 Brisbane + 4.3 percent $ 508,386 Adelaide + 1.8 percent $ 441,184 Perth – 2.1 percent $ 443,669 Hobart + 6.2 percent $ 486,056 Darwin – 2.6 percent $ 393,939 Canberra + 5.1 percent $ 637,279 National + 8.3 percent $ 557,818