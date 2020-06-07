NATO launches massive sea-focused exercise near Russia

NATO has launched a massive sea-focused exercise in the Baltic region near Russia.

NATO Permanent Maritime Group One (SNMG1) and NATO Permanent Mining Countermeasures Group One (SNMCMG1) participated in BALTOPS, the main sea-focused exercise in the Baltic region.

According to NATO Public Affairs and the Naval Support Forces, between June 7 and 16, the air and maritime assets of 19 NATO allies and associated nations will participate in live training events including air defense , anti-submarine warfare, maritime interdiction and mining countermeasures operations

For the first time, the exercise will be ordered ashore by NATO Support and Naval Forces (STRIKFORNATO) at its headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal through its new maritime operations center.

To ensure the safety and health of participating military personnel, BALTOPS 2020 will take place exclusively at sea. This precaution allows units to enhance multinational operational cooperation, while ensuring crews remain healthy and ready to provide continued regional security.

"BALTOPS provides an opportunity for NATO and partner nations to operate together, sharing best practices to improve real-world operations," said the US Vice Admiral. USA Lisa Franchetti, commander of NATO Naval Attack and Support Forces and commander of the US 6th Fleet. USA "Although we will be holding this year's event entirely at sea, BALTOPS 2020 will demonstrate our continued commitment to regional security and reinforce the inherent flexibility of our combined naval force to operate together under any circumstances."

BALTOPS 2020 is divided into two phases of training at sea: Combat Enhancement Training (CET) and Strength Integration Training (FIT) portion and Final Tactical Exercise Phase (TACEX).

During the first six days (the CET / FIT phase), ships and aircraft will rehearse common tactics, techniques, and procedures under a scheduled event schedule, allowing them to safely operate together as a force.

The exercise will culminate in the TACEX phase where forces will switch to a "free play,quot; portion, and commanders will have more freedom to execute their own tactical programs. The TACEX phase is designed to better represent how it works in real-world situations.

Participating nations include Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the US. USA, with 28 maritime units, 28 planes and 3,000 troops.

BALTOPS, held in the Baltic region since 1972, is a joint exercise, focused on the maritime domain, bringing together NATO allies and partners to increase interoperability and improve flexibility among participants.