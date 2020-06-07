National Guard leaves Los Angeles even as protests continue – Report – Up News Info

The California National Guard has begun the process of leaving the Los Angeles area after a week-long deployment, according to a report citing sources.

The move comes even as protests continue throughout Los Angeles County and sporadic looting is still present in some places, though not on the scale of days past.

The Guard was deployed last Saturday following massive looting and fires in the areas of downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Santa Monica, western Los Angeles and Beverly Hills that resulted in what Police Chief Michel Moore said was worth "hundreds of thousands of dollars". Of Damage

The deployment came hours after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said there was no need for the National Guard presence in the city.

Since then, the National Guard has been around guarding government buildings and retail stores, and assisting LAPD with crowd control.

More than a dozen protests are scheduled for today across Hollywood, East and South Central Los Angeles and Glendale, among other areas.