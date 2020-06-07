Home Sports NASCAR at Atlanta live race updates, results, highlights from the Folds of...

NASCAR at Atlanta live race updates, results, highlights from the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400

Lisa Witt
There may not be any fans at Atlanta Motor Speedway during Sunday's NASCAR Cup race, but that doesn't mean there won't be much excitement.

Chase Elliott will start on pole, but the betting favorite to win the QuikTrip 400 is points leader Kevin Harvick, who already has a couple Cup Series wins in Atlanta and will start ninth.

Sporting News keeps track of live race updates and highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Follow below for complete results of QuikTrip 400 Honor Folds.

NASCAR at Atlanta live updates, highlights from Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400

3:37 p.m. – Chase Elliott has led all 10 hits so far, his first laps led in Atlanta in a Cup race.

3:32 p.m. – Green flag waves and we are on the way.

3:26 p.m. – And now the drivers have stopped on the track for NASCAR President Steve Phelps to convey a message: "The time has come to listen, understand and fight racism."

3:16 p.m. – Drivers have started their engines and it won't be long before the green flag flies.

(Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

3 p.m. The ET start time for Sunday's Atlanta race is the first such hour on the modified 2020 NASCAR Cup schedule. The series race at Talladega on June 21 is also scheduled to start at 3. p.m ET, as is the July 19 race in Texas and the August 2 race in New Hampshire.

The other day races on NASCAR's confirmed short-term schedule will start at 2:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET.

NASCAR initial formation in Atlanta

StartDriverCar No.Equipment
oneChase elliott9 9Hendrick Motorsports
2Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
3Joey Logano22Penske team
4 4Kyle busch18 yearsJoe Gibbs Racing
5 5Clint bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
6 6Brad Keselowski2Penske team
7 7Ryan Blaney12Penske team
8Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
9 9Kevin Harvick4 4Stewart-Haas Racing
10Denny HamlinelevenJoe Gibbs Racing
elevenMartin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
12Kurt BuschoneChip Ganassi Racing
13Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
14Erik jonestwentyJoe Gibbs Racing
fifteenJimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
sixteenAustin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
17Ryan Newman6 6Roush Fenway Racing
18 yearsJohn Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
19Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
twentyWilliam Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
twenty-oneMatt DiBenedettotwenty-oneWood Brothers Racing
22Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
2. 3Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
24Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
25Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
26Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
27Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
28Ty dillon13Germain Racing
29Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
30JJ Yeley77Spire Motorsports
31Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
32Josh Bilicki27Rick Ware Racing
33Brennan PoolefifteenPremium motor sports
3. 4Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing
35Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
36Michael McDowell3. 4Front Row Motorsports
37Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
38Timmy Hill66Motorsports business management
39B.J. McLeod78B.J. McLeod Motorsports
40Reed Sorenson7 7Tommy Baldwin Racing

