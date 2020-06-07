NASCAR at Atlanta live race updates, results, highlights from the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400

There may not be any fans at Atlanta Motor Speedway during Sunday's NASCAR Cup race, but that doesn't mean there won't be much excitement.

Chase Elliott will start on pole, but the betting favorite to win the QuikTrip 400 is points leader Kevin Harvick, who already has a couple Cup Series wins in Atlanta and will start ninth.

Sporting News keeps track of live race updates and highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Follow below for complete results of QuikTrip 400 Honor Folds.

NASCAR at Atlanta live updates, highlights from Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400

3:37 p.m. – Chase Elliott has led all 10 hits so far, his first laps led in Atlanta in a Cup race.

3:32 p.m. – Green flag waves and we are on the way.

3:26 p.m. – And now the drivers have stopped on the track for NASCAR President Steve Phelps to convey a message: "The time has come to listen, understand and fight racism."

3:16 p.m. – Drivers have started their engines and it won't be long before the green flag flies.

(Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

3 p.m. The ET start time for Sunday's Atlanta race is the first such hour on the modified 2020 NASCAR Cup schedule. The series race at Talladega on June 21 is also scheduled to start at 3. p.m ET, as is the July 19 race in Texas and the August 2 race in New Hampshire.

The other day races on NASCAR's confirmed short-term schedule will start at 2:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET.

NASCAR initial formation in Atlanta