NASCAR at Atlanta live race updates, results, highlights from the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400

There may not be any fans at Atlanta Motor Speedway during Sunday's NASCAR Cup race, but that doesn't mean there won't be much excitement.
Chase Elliott will start on pole, but the betting favorite to win the QuikTrip 400 is points leader Kevin Harvick, who already has a couple Cup Series wins in Atlanta and will start ninth.
Sporting News keeps track of live race updates and highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Follow below for complete results of QuikTrip 400 Honor Folds.
NASCAR at Atlanta live updates, highlights from Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400
3:37 p.m. – Chase Elliott has led all 10 hits so far, his first laps led in Atlanta in a Cup race.
3:32 p.m. – Green flag waves and we are on the way.
3:26 p.m. – And now the drivers have stopped on the track for NASCAR President Steve Phelps to convey a message: "The time has come to listen, understand and fight racism."
3:16 p.m. – Drivers have started their engines and it won't be long before the green flag flies.
(Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET)
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
3 p.m. The ET start time for Sunday's Atlanta race is the first such hour on the modified 2020 NASCAR Cup schedule. The series race at Talladega on June 21 is also scheduled to start at 3. p.m ET, as is the July 19 race in Texas and the August 2 race in New Hampshire.
The other day races on NASCAR's confirmed short-term schedule will start at 2:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET.
NASCAR initial formation in Atlanta
|Start
|Driver
|Car No.
|Equipment
|one
|Chase elliott
|9 9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|Penske team
|4 4
|Kyle busch
|18 years
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5 5
|Clint bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6 6
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Penske team
|7 7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Penske team
|8
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9 9
|Kevin Harvick
|4 4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|eleven
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|eleven
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Kurt Busch
|one
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|13
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|14
|Erik jones
|twenty
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|fifteen
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|sixteen
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|Ryan Newman
|6 6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|18 years
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|19
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|twenty
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|twenty-one
|Matt DiBenedetto
|twenty-one
|Wood Brothers Racing
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|2. 3
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|24
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|26
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|27
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|28
|Ty dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|29
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|30
|JJ Yeley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|31
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|32
|Josh Bilicki
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|Brennan Poole
|fifteen
|Premium motor sports
|3. 4
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|36
|Michael McDowell
|3. 4
|Front Row Motorsports
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports business management
|39
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|40
|Reed Sorenson
|7 7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing