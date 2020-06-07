Mpls. Cardholders protest that buildings can be rebuilt, but lives cannot be recovered – Up News Info

A meeting led by mail carriers in Minneapolis gathered outside the burned-out United States Post Office on East Lake Street on Sunday morning.

Its purpose was to stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters and march from the post office to 38th & Chicago, the intersection that became the monument to George Floyd.

These postmen are members of the union of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) and this protest was not officially affiliated with the US Postal Service. USA

"I deliver just north of here on Franklin Ave.," said Tyler Vasseur, a mail carrier who organized the event.

Last Friday, the US Post Office. USA Lake Street and two other Minneapolis post offices were some of the destructive results of the riots. These postmen come together to demonstrate that they care more about the people they serve than about the loss of a building.

"I don't know if people attacked the postal service for any particular reason, other than that it was right next to the police station," Vasseur said.

Once the group made their way to the George Floyd memorial site, they mingled with the dense crowd, but their message still stood out.

"You can rebuild a post office, you cannot take back the life of a man who was killed by the police," said Vasseur.

The damage from the riots caused the postal service to shut down for three days last week.

Postmen unable to work at their damaged post offices were relocated to other nearby stations.

