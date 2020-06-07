Missing Queensland girl and girl from Beronia Heights as police make urgent appeal to find them

Police in Queensland are trying to find a man they believe may have taken a girl from a house in Logan, south of Brisbane.

The 35-year-old woman visited a home in Hendon Court, Beronia Heights, just before 5 p.m. Sunday and left soon after with the 17-month-old girl.

Police say the man is "transient,quot; and is believed to be traveling through southeast Queensland in a dark red 1990s Ford sedan.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 170 cm tall and slim.