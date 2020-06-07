Missing Colorado Springs Special Needs Teen May Head to Texas, Florida

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a missing teenager with special needs could go to Texas and Florida.

Elizabeth "Lizzy,quot; McPherson, 16, from the Peyton area, was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday at the Greyhound Bus Station on Weber Street in Colorado Springs. Authorities do not know if she got on the bus.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said Sunday that authorities know McPherson arrived in Denver, but do not know if she is still there.

McPherson sometimes goes by the name Elizabeth or Lizzy Callis and often leaves home, but usually only a few hours, according to the sheriff's office. It is known that he tells people that he is homeless and that he will make friends with people quickly.

She is approximately 4 foot 11 and 84 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information about your whereabouts or who has seen it can contact the sheriff's office helpline at 719-520-6666.