Minnesota weather: severe storms with the potential for tornadoes to move to northwest Minnesota on Sunday night – Up News Info

Minnesota weather: severe storms with the potential for tornadoes to move to northwest Minnesota on Sunday night

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A widespread threat of bad weather is expected to spread to Minnesota on Sunday night.

According to meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, thornadic supercell thunderstorms are likely to develop in western South Dakota around 4-6 p.m.

Severe storms will move eastward into the Red River Valley and possibly west-central Minnesota beginning at 7 p.m.

Storms could bring tornadoes, destructive wind, flooding, and hail. Augustyniak says the best chance for tornadoes will be before midnight in the marginal threat area.

The Twin Cities area seeks to miss most or all of the activity.

Temperatures will hit the mid-1990s on Monday, setting the stage for potentially more severe weather west of the metropolitan area that begins at night and continues at night.

