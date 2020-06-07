Minnesota weather: severe storms with the potential for tornadoes to move to northwest Minnesota on Sunday night – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A widespread threat of bad weather is expected to spread to Minnesota on Sunday night.

According to meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, thornadic supercell thunderstorms are likely to develop in western South Dakota around 4-6 p.m.

Severe storms will move eastward into the Red River Valley and possibly west-central Minnesota beginning at 7 p.m.

The threat to the widespread high-end (reading, tornadoes, and destructive wind and hail) will begin in NO #MNwx after 7 p.m., and continue all night. The * best * chance of tornadoes will be before midnight, in the Orange / "Marginal,quot; threat area. Have a way to wake up with warnings! pic.twitter.com/dbYVxUvLEZ – Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 7, 2020

Storms could bring tornadoes, destructive wind, flooding, and hail. Augustyniak says the best chance for tornadoes will be before midnight in the marginal threat area.

The Twin Cities area seeks to miss most or all of the activity.

Temperatures will hit the mid-1990s on Monday, setting the stage for potentially more severe weather west of the metropolitan area that begins at night and continues at night.