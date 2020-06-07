Minneapolis City Council announces intention to dismantle MPD – Up News Info

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered in Powderhorn Park to request more changes from the Minneapolis Police Department.

More than half of Minneapolis City Council members stood on stage to announce their intention to dismantle and dismantle the city's police department. Almost everyone in the audience agreed with the idea.

The announcement comes after council chairwoman Lisa Bender and member Jeremiah Ellison tweeted Thursday that they plan to dismantle the police department.

Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new transformative model of public safety. https://t.co/FCfjoPy64k – Lisa Bender (@lisabendermpls) June 4, 2020

The alternative offer had to do with taking money from the department and allocating it to community initiatives that strengthen security.

The specifics on how to do the dismantling work for MPD were less well defined, although council member Philippe Cunningham says the next budget is a great place to start.

"Suddenly we are not going to have anyone to call for help. There is going to be thoughtful and intentional work, research engagement, learning that happens in a transition that will happen over time," Cunningham said.

Many people have asked, in this future visionary without a police officer, "Who do you call when there is no 911?" One of today's speakers said they would be family and neighbors.

Mayor Jacob Frey made a statement about today's rally:

"I will work tirelessly with Chief Arradondo and together with the community to achieve deep structural reform and address systemic racism in the police culture. And we are ready to deepen and enact more community-led public security strategies on behalf of our city. But I don't support abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department. "

On Friday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) with the state of Minnesota, forcing immediate police reforms for the Minneapolis Police Department following the death of George Floyd.

Some of those changes include prohibiting the use of strangleholds by the police and requiring officers to report and intervene if another officer is using excessive force.

The Minneapolis City Council approved the TRO during an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon.

The city's school district, the University of Minnesota and other agencies, organizations and businesses have severed ties with the department in the past 12 days since George Floyd, 46, died while being arrested by four former officers. They all face criminal charges and they are all in custody.

