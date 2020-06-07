Michelle Obama's 2020 class speech urges honesty and action

Despite the fact that the coronavirus canceled the plans of graduates from around the world, celebrities and public figures joined forces on Sunday, June 7 for the special & # 39; Dear Class of 2020 & # 39; from YouTube Original.
The prerecorded event featured speeches by artists such as BTS, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, and more. But not only the music stars had something to say.
Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama He also spoke, celebrating with the graduating class in true father mode. And Michelle also gave her own passionate speech, one in which she introduced herself not as a famous political figure, but addressing graduates and riots in America "as a real person, a mother, a mentor, a citizen concerned with her future and the future of our country. "
In the speech, Michelle spoke about racial injustice in the United States, how overwhelming the current political climate can be, and what young people can do to combat it.
"In the past two months, our foundation has been shaken," said the former FLOTUS. "Not only because of a pandemic that stole many of our loved ones, overturned our daily lives and sent tens of millions to unemployment, but also because of the rumbling of the old failures on which our country was built: the race lines and power that now, once again, is so exposed that we can all deal with. "
She continued, "So if any of you are scared, confused, or angry, or just overwhelmed by all of this, if you feel like you're looking for a lifeline just to stabilize yourself, you're not alone. I'm feeling all of that too. I think everyone We are. So, I want you to know that it's okay to be confused. It's okay if you don't understand exactly what you're feeling. "
Speaking to discrimination in the United States, after protests nationwide after the death of George FloydMichelle didn't bite down on the words. "What is happening right now is the direct result of decades of unaddressed prejudice and inequality," he said.
"Because for many people in this country, it doesn't matter how much they work," he continued. "There are structural barriers working against them that only make the road longer and rockier. And sometimes it is almost impossible to move up."
He then presented several cases of injustice, including the deaths of Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery.
"If you don't feel safe driving your own car in your own neighborhood, or going for a run, or buying some candy on 7/11, or birdwatching, if you can't even approach the police without fear for your life, well, How do you start charting your own course? "she asked. "And as is often the case, these questions accumulate on their own. See, if you're already struggling just to keep your head above water, if you're living in a constant state of fear, how much further back will you be after months in quarantine and jobless?
While Michelle admits she doesn't have all the answers to America's problems, she does ask young graduates to maintain a sense of hope. "What we finally have is focus: we see what happens with great relief; we see how these inequalities develop in our streets," he said. "And it is not just the communities most affected by these challenges that see it now, but people from all over the country who have had the luxury and privilege of looking the other way for too long."
The former First Lady suggested a series of detailed reality checkpoints and some tips for dealing with it. Your first and most important point? Life will always be uncertain.
"I hope what is happening right now may be your wake-up call," he said. "That pushes you not only to think about what kind of career you want to develop, but also what kind of person you want to be."
"And that brings me to my second lesson," he continued. "In an uncertain world, time-tested values, such as honesty and integrity, empathy and compassion, is the only real currency in life. Treating people correctly will never, never fail you."
Michelle claimed that cutting corners and taking advantage of others will never be worth it in the long run. "Make a decision to use your privilege and your voice for the things that really matter," said Michelle. "What is my third lesson today: share that voice with the rest of the world."
She continued: "For those of you who feel invisible: Know that your story matters. Your ideas matter. Your experiences matter. Your vision of what our world can and should be important to. So, never, never let anyone tell it. you who are too angry, or "should keep your mouth shut,quot;.
And Michelle's last lesson was simple: unite each protest with plans and policies, organize, mobilize and vote.
"Graduates, anger is a powerful force," he said. "It can be a useful force. But if it is left alone, it only corrodes, destroys and wreaks havoc inside and out. But when anger is concentrated, when it is channeled into something else, that is what changes history."
In his joint speech with the former president Barack ObamaHer husband imparted a few words of wisdom to recent graduates, reminding them that their effort was not a waste in a troubled world.
"Today is the culmination of a long journey," said the former POTUS. "Think about when your freshman year was just beginning. You were probably looking forward to graduation day, meeting new people, learning some new skills, and preparing for the first step, maybe college, maybe graduate school, Maybe your first job. You've accomplished all of that. And just as you were making the final turn, the world went through a pandemic. "
Michelle added: "And in the last few months, you had to get even higher, you were not only adapting to a virtual classroom, you were helping your teachers adjust their audio so that the rest of the class could listen. You were not just taking his final exams online, he was making sure his brothers had enough time on the computer to finish their work. And he was not only hanging out with his friends in group chat, but he was supporting them through all this uncertainty and loss. "
"That is a lot to ask of anyone, and despite everything, you did everything," Barack continued. "We want you to know that investing in your education is one of the best investments you will make."
Look & # 39; Dear Class of 2020 & # 39; in full above.