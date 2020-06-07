Michelle Obama's 2020 class speech urges honesty and action

Despite the fact that the coronavirus canceled the plans of graduates from around the world, celebrities and public figures joined forces on Sunday, June 7 for the special & # 39; Dear Class of 2020 & # 39; from YouTube Original.

The prerecorded event featured speeches by artists such as BTS, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, and more. But not only the music stars had something to say.

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama He also spoke, celebrating with the graduating class in true father mode. And Michelle also gave her own passionate speech, one in which she introduced herself not as a famous political figure, but addressing graduates and riots in America "as a real person, a mother, a mentor, a citizen concerned with her future and the future of our country. "

In the speech, Michelle spoke about racial injustice in the United States, how overwhelming the current political climate can be, and what young people can do to combat it.

"In the past two months, our foundation has been shaken," said the former FLOTUS. "Not only because of a pandemic that stole many of our loved ones, overturned our daily lives and sent tens of millions to unemployment, but also because of the rumbling of the old failures on which our country was built: the race lines and power that now, once again, is so exposed that we can all deal with. "

She continued, "So if any of you are scared, confused, or angry, or just overwhelmed by all of this, if you feel like you're looking for a lifeline just to stabilize yourself, you're not alone. I'm feeling all of that too. I think everyone We are. So, I want you to know that it's okay to be confused. It's okay if you don't understand exactly what you're feeling. "