Michael B. Jordan calls Hollywood and demands more representation during BLM's passionate public address

Change begins with representation and visibility! That said, Michael B. Jordan promised to help promote black culture and diversity during a Black Lives Matter march he was part of today in Los Angeles.

The actor spoke about the characters he has portrayed and what he has learned from them about racial injustice.

Furthermore, he emphasized that Hollywood needs to contribute to sharing a variety of different black stories as a way to achieve adequate racial representation.

He started by mentioning the role he played at Fruitvale Station.

As fans know, Jordan played Oscar Grant, a young African American man killed by police in 2009.

The actor shared with the crowd how playing Grant helped him experience "his family's pain … I lived with him for a long time."

Then he also mentioned his role as fireman Guy Montag in Fahrenheit 451, saying that "he thirsty for knowledge and joined a revolution."

Of course, his Black Panther character was also included in the discussion, as was Bryan Stevenson's character in Just Mercy.

Jordan insisted that each and every role affected his life and explained that "this is why I love and support everyone who is out here because we have to be here together, to show support."

Then he called all the brands he works with and said, in part, that if you have racist beliefs, if you are not with me, if you are not with me and with people who look like me, you don't need to stay with me. & # 39;

Ultimately, he went to the entertainment and film industry and demanded more diversity on screen and also behind the scenes.

You reminded agencies and studies that ‘You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020, where is the challenge of also committing to hiring blacks? Black content, run by black executives, by black consultants … Shall we bring our darkness to light? "



