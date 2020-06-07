Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds celebrate their twins' second birthday separately amid unpleasant divorce

Former Royal Orange County Housewives Star Meghan King and her estranged husband Jim Edmonds are going through such a nasty divorce that they celebrated their twins' birthday separately. Hart and Hayes Edmonds turned two on Friday, June 5, and the couple had two different parties at their parents' respective homes.

King posted photos of her party at her southern California home that also included her older sister Aspen, 3. In the legend, the mother of three children described how her twin children are very different.

See this post on Instagram Hayes and Hart are TWO! Hayes is compassionate, curious, shy, loves to play rough and carries a bat wherever he goes. Hart is tough, outgoing, brave, the greatest mom son of all time and he doesn't hit anyone. These bundles of joy magically turned into little kids 💫 Maybe now I can really savor the moments a bit instead of just trying to survive them 😜 Here's TWO being TWO, Happy Birthday boys! 🎂 🎂 A post shared by Meghan King (@meghankedmonds) on June 5, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. PDT

"Hayes and Hart are TWO! Hayes is compassionate, curious, shy, loves to play rough and carries a bat wherever he goes, "wrote the RHOC alum. "Hart is tough, outgoing, brave, the greatest mom son of all time, and nobody cares."

She added that her two bundles of joy have magically become little kids, and that she could now savor the moments a bit instead of just trying to survive.

Edmonds also posted photos of his twins celebration at his St. Louis home along with the children's grandmother and his new girlfriend, Kortnie O & # 39; Connor. Edmonds shared several photos from the party that included a construction pie.

“Happy second birthday to my children. What a day. It couldn't have been done without help, "wrote the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame." Thank you @kortnieoc @nahocl and Gram Katie … "

King and Edmonds suddenly separated in October 2019 after five years of marriage after she accused him of having an affair with one of their babysitters. They are still trying to finalize their divorce, but People The magazine recently reported that King is contesting the prenuptial agreement he signed before marrying Edmonds in October 2014.

However, an Edmonds representative says the prenuptial agreement is valid, applicable, and generous. He says Edmonds fully expects the prenuptial agreement to be upheld in court, and Meghan King and her attorney reviewed the agreement weeks in advance because she didn't want Edmonds' family to think she was after her money.

Jim Edmonds' representative added that he is paying Meghan King more than three times the amount of child support required by court guidelines.

King admitted during the RHOC Season 10 reunion that suggested the prenuptial agreement to protect Edmonds' feelings about his marriage and to protect his older children he has from previous marriages.

"And honestly, a big part of the reason, aside from the whole marriage thing, what I wanted was to protect the children because I never wanted the mothers or the children to think that I was their stepmother or this new person in their life I was going to take things away from them, "said King, who has since moved in and is currently dating businessman Christian Schauf.



