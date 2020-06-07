Mathias Cormann calls the Black Lives Matters protests in Australia "reckless,quot; and "irresponsible,quot; amid fears of a second wave of COVID-19

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has stood firm in his conviction of "reckless,quot; Black Lives Matter protesters for violating COVID-19 rules.

Speaking to Today on Monday, Cormann called the protests "completely reckless and irresponsible."

"Many Australians have made significant sacrifices to help keep the community safe from the spread of the coronavirus," said Cormann.

"Many people have lost their jobs to help suppress the spread of this virus to save lives.

"As a nation right now, a very important challenge for us (is) to avoid the second wave.

"This type of mass gathering, at a time when there are still severe restrictions across Australia, on people in general, exposes our community to unacceptable and unnecessary risk."

The mass gatherings were "completely and totally inconsistent with what is expected of everyone else in Australia," he said.

Thousands of protesters gather in Sydney on Saturday June 6, 2020. (AP Photo / Rick Rycroft)

Cormann agreed that the issue was "important and legitimate," but said that now was not the time to ignore the rules of social distancing.

"But right now, in the midst of a pandemic, going after this type of mass meeting is completely reckless and irresponsible."

Cormann said he was "essentially expressing an opinion that is quite shared."

Northern Territory senator Malarndirri McCarthy earlier responded to Cormann's comments.

Protesters march in solidarity with protests in the United States in Adelaide, Australia. (Getty)

"This issue of First Nations people dying in custody is what is reckless in this country and irresponsible," McCarthy told Today.

"What I would say to Mathias Cormann and the Prime Minister is to assemble a national cabinet to reduce the high rates of incarceration and deaths of Aborigines in custody."

But Cormann said it was up to Scott Morrison to convene the National Cabinet on the issue.

"There is a real effort at the unanimous level and across Australia to close the gap and better respond to the real and legitimate problems faced by indigenous Australians in Australia," he added.

Protesters are seen during a Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne on June 6, 2020. The rally is in solidarity with the United States protests for the murder of George Floyd, and also calls for an end to Aboriginal deaths in custody Police. (AAP)

When asked if he supported protesters who were fined for violating social distancing rules, Cormann said the rules should "apply equally to everyone."

"People were unable to attend the funerals of their loved ones to help protect people's health, to ensure that we could suppress the spread of this virus."

"Here we have tens of thousands of people gathered in a massive gathering.