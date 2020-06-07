Man charged with OC car strike officer runs away on foot with 4-year-old boy before arrest – Up News Info Los Angeles

SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – A 23-year-old man was booked into an Orange County jail on suspicion of various charges after allegedly hitting an officer with his car in Seal Beach and fleeing on foot with his 4-year-old daughter before being arrested, the police said.

Seal Beach Police identified the suspect as Oscar Eduardo Mercado of Long Beach.

Mercado is accused of intentionally hitting an officer who was investigating a traffic collision, before fleeing north on the Pacific Coast Highway in his vehicle at high speed, where his car collided with the driver's side of another cruise ship in the Seal Beach police, and rushed into another non-involved car head-on, authorities said.

It was then that police said Mercado allegedly fled on foot with a young boy, who was later identified as his daughter.

Once located, officers managed to remove the boy from his grasp before testing the suspect and taking him into custody.

He, along with an officer, were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While investigating, officers discovered that Mercado had allegedly left his 12-year-old brother in his vehicle before leaving on foot.

Upon discharge from the hospital, Mercado was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, felony of hit-and-run, fleeing danger for children for both children, and resist or delay a peace officer with violence.

"Once officers discovered that children were involved in this incident, they immediately put the safety and well-being of the children first," said Police Chief Philip L. Gonshak. "The officers' efforts should be commended as all of the children involved are safe at home with their families."

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with more information was asked to call Det. Jeff Gibson at (562) 799-4100, ext. 1109.