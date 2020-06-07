Majority of Minneapolis council supports dissolution of police force – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS – Most members of the Minneapolis City Council said Sunday that they support the dissolution of the city police department, an aggressive stance that arises just as the state launched a civil rights investigation after George's death. Floyd.

Nine of the 12 council members appeared with activists at a rally in a city park on Sunday afternoon and promised to end the police as the city currently knows it. Council member Jeremiah Ellison promised that the council would "dismantle,quot; the department.

"It is clear that our surveillance system is not keeping our communities safe," said Lisa Bender, president of the council. "Our incremental reform efforts have failed, period."

Bender went on to say that she and the eight other council members who joined the rally are committed to ending the city's relationship with the police force and "ending surveillance as we know it and recreating systems that really they keep us safe. "

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died May 25 after a white officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck, ignoring his cries of "I can't breathe,quot; and holding him back even after Floyd stopped moving. His death sparked protests, some violent, many peaceful, that spread across the country.

Community activists have criticized the Minneapolis department for years for what they say is a brutal and racist culture that resists change. The state of Minnesota launched a department civil rights investigation last week, and the first concrete changes came Friday in a stipulated deal in which the city agreed to ban chokes and neck restraints.

A more complete restructuring of the department is likely to unfold in the coming months.

The dissolution of an entire department has happened before. In 2012, with crime rampant in Camden, New Jersey, the city disbanded its police department and replaced it with a new force that covered Camden County. Compton, California, took the same step in 2000, shifting its surveillance to Los Angeles County.

It was a step that then-Attorney General Eric Holder said the Justice Department was considering for Ferguson, Missouri, after Michael Brown's death. The city eventually struck a deal below that, but one that required massive reforms overseen by a court-appointed mediator.

The move to eliminate or abolish the Minneapolis department is far from assured, and the civil rights investigation is likely to unfold in the coming months.

On Saturday, activists to disburse the department organized a protest outside the house of Mayor Jacob Frey. Frey went out to talk to them.

"I have been facing my own responsibility, my own failure in this," Frey said. When asked if he supported his demands, Frey said: "I do not support the complete abolition of the police department."

He went to boo.

In another Saturday march, during which leaders called for the department to be disbursed, Verbena Dempster said she supported the idea.

"I think we have honestly passed too much,quot; the opportunity for reform, Dempster told Minnesota Public Radio. "We just have to bring down the whole system."