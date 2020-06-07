Madonna Sebastian to star opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy 65



If there is a movie that makes a lot of noise and makes the audience curious, it is the next Thalapathy 65 from Thalapathy Vijay. The film could be directed by AR Murugadoss and, if incorporated, this will mark the reunion of the actor and director after hits like Thuppaki, Kaththi and Sarkar. While Thalapathy Vijay is on board, its protagonist was in doubt for a time.

Today, an online portal revealed that the southern mermaid Madonna Sebastian will star in front of the actor. The actress is reportedly said to be on board and to fall in love with the actor in this most talked about Southern industry film. Madonna Sebastian is best known for her performance in Premam and the talented actress has a large following. We are very excited about this project and once things are back to normal the manufacturers will reveal more details.

Thalapathy Vijay's next release is Master, which premiered in theaters in April, but due to the pandemic, the film is on hold, as are many releases worldwide. In Master, the superstar will meet Malavika Mohanan. And according to some reports, this is quite different from the movies the actor makes, who are regular commercial artists. He is experimenting with the Master and has reportedly done a great job on him. Well, we can't wait to see the superstar on Master.