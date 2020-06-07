Local leaders urge protesters to move forward message during vigil for George Floyd – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GRAN PRAIRIE, Texas () – As protests around the world continue, it is clear that the Black Lives Matter movement is not losing momentum.

"They have the right to express themselves," said Grand Prairie NAACP President Angela Luckey.

"I think it has made a difference in consciousness," said Tri-Cities NAACP President Janis Dunn.

At a vigil for George Floyd outside Grand Prairie City Hall on Sunday, leaders of local NAACP chapters told the public that the message must move forward.

"The change has to come with additional conversation," Dunn said. "As president of the NAACP Tri-Cities, I have been able to meet with police chiefs and go to police briefings."

"We start with the police officers," said Luckey. "Start at the top."

They want to see reforms within police departments across the country, limit the use of force, impose stricter education and training, and hold officers accountable.

"We cannot continue with the same problems going down the path generation after generation," said Keonna Roberts.

"People are tired of being slapped on the wrist," said Dee Crane. "What Amber Guyger received was a pat on the wrist, what the police officer who killed Jordan Edwards received was a pat on the wrist."

"We are tired," said Luckey. "They were tired. Enough is enough. It is time to have stronger policies and regulations."

Another thing that was mentioned was the importance of registering to vote and going out to vote. Activists stressed that they need elected officials with whom they agree in office.