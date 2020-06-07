Liz Tigelaar's EP, "Little Fires Everywhere," pays tribute to Lynn Shelton and George Floyd – ATX – Up News Info

"We are a program that is currently suffering on multiple levels," said Liz Tigelaar during the Little fires everywhere Writers panel on the last day of ATX TV … from the couch!

First paid fellow tribute Small fires Executive producer and director Lynn Shelton, who died in May of complications from a previously unidentified blood disorder. "We are grieving for Lynn Shelton, our executive producer, who directed four of the eight episodes that we tragically lost very suddenly. We are sorry for your family, your friends, your colleagues and your movies that we are not going to see, all the work that you still had to do. do, "said Tigelaar.

"We are also afflicted with the country for the life of George Floyd, all black men and women who have been killed simply because they are black," said Tigelaar, directing his attention to current events. “Today we just wanted to have a conversation. I think now more than ever, whose stories we tell and who tells these stories, is more important than ever. ”

She continued: "To talk about these stories and Small fires and these characters, whether it's a liberal white woman who doesn't see herself as racist, or a queer black single mother whose art is her passion and voice, or an illegal Chinese immigrant who has to fight for custody in a country where she was not born, only to have her own daughter with her. All these characters are the starting point for the conversation. It starts in a dialogue that really helps us examine our own blind spots and our own biases and our own shortcomings, and hopefully expands and broadens our worldview. "

Tigelaar joined Small fires Writers Attica Locke, Raamla Mohamed, Amy Talkington, Nancy Won, Harris Danow, Rosa Handelman to highlight the importance of media representation and having a diverse writers' room.

As many people of color can relate, Mohamed entered the project assuming that she would be the only black writer. "Even thinking about it, it gets emotional," he said as he recalled the day he arrived at the writers' room and met Locke and Shannon Houston, who were able to be part of the prerecorded conversation. "I realized it was like" Oh, I'm not going to have to spend 75% of my time talking, you know what I mean? Or just like having to be like the black voice of the people, "Okay, are we doing things the way we're supposed to do?" It was great … we are also very different and have different experiences. "

For Won, “The amount of energy in me, not having to be the only non-white person, not having to be the only woman, and I like to constantly check and monitor myself. ‘Am I being too loud? Am I being too aggressive and malicious and all that sort of thing, not having to handle my bedroom personality as much as a woman and as a person of color just gave me so much more energy to be creative, talk and feel more? relaxed."

She added: “I think it is a big part of trying to be creative, but in this completely political atmosphere that as a person of color and as a woman, you are constantly taking the temperature and who I am getting mad at. ? Who am I losing? And all that handling of yourself is exhausting and not having to do that was incredible. ”

The writers stepped back and reflected on various episodes of the miniseries and what message they expect viewers to carry.

"I think becoming a better person, becoming a more thoughtful person, becoming a more empathetic person takes work, I understand that, and it's something that I continually try to do," Danow acknowledged. Using Reese Witherspoon's character Elena as a reference "to a certain extent, she sees her worldview honestly, she was born into it," he said. "But when you face her, she gets too defensive and doesn't do it for a second, take the time to reflect on it." That is natural when people are attacked and say names, their first reaction is to become defensive, regardless of the topic. But I think you can contrast that with Izzy (played by Megan Stott) and that scene with Mia (played by Kerry Washington) when Mia calls her, like "you're not the exception just because you think you are." the reaction is to pout. "

"But then, as Mia continues to say" you can't challenge people without being challenged and come back "or something like that, I think she understands stopping and listening and reflecting … there are all these assumptions that we all have about everything. is that people who watch this program are more willing not to have a defensive knee flexion reaction, but to really think. "

All episodes of Little fires everywhere They are currently available on Hulu.