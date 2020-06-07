Lil Wayne talks about George Floyd's murder urging people not to blame the entire police: "My life was saved by a white cop,quot;

# Roommates, Lil Wayne has just spoken publicly about George Floyd's mindless murder at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, but his comments may surprise you. Lil Wayne urged blacks not to blame all police officers for police brutality, specifically white police officers because one saved his life in the past.

during a recent episode of Lil Wayne's Beats 1 show, "Young Money Radio," he detailed his stance on police brutality following the riots and protests currently taking place across the country in response to George's heartbreaking death. Floyd. As many Lil Wayne fans already know, when he was 12 he shot himself and says his life was saved by Deputy Robert Hoobler, a white police officer, and that incident is the reason for his stance on the police.

Lil Wayne said this about not blaming all police officers for incidents of police brutality:

“My life was saved when I was young. … I shot myself. My life was saved by a white cop. Uncle Bob. So therefore, you have to understand the way I see the police, period. … There was a group of black police officers who jumped on me through that door with that hole in my chest. He refused to do it. We have to stop blaming the whole force and the whole world or a certain race or everyone with a badge. "

Interestingly, Rep. Robert Hoobler was forcibly fired in 2012 after repeatedly testing a Louisiana man while calling him racial slurs, including the N-word, during an arrest.

Wayne also stated that, “You understand that I also go through situations. We all have our situations. Don't judge anyone without reason. Don't judge. Yes. … Help in any way you can. We can only win it together. "

