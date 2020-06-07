Lil Wayne recalls how a white police officer saved his life when he was 12 years old after a backlash for defending police officers amid BLM protests

The rapper has been sharing a different perspective on the current Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of another case of police brutality. Lil Wayne followed her previous controversial comments with an account of how a white police officer saved her life at the age of 12.

As you know, amid massive criticism of the police force, Lil Wayne has been defending officers.

Earlier this week, the rapper faced a backlash for suggesting that BLM activists are also to blame for Floyd's senseless murder in broad daylight.

Now, while on Young Money Radio on Apple Music, he duplicated his thoughts on the police amid the national protest for equality in the United States by sharing a personal experience.

‘My life was saved when I was young. I was twelve years old, I think. (I) I shot myself. I was saved by a white cop. So you have to understand the way I see the police, period. There was a group of black police officers who jumped on me when they saw me lying on the ground with a hole in my chest. He refused to do it. He said, "I found this baby on this floor and I need to get him to a hospital." He did not wait for an ambulance. He took his car. He had someone drive him and made sure I lived. "

However, the rapper mentioned that not all of his personal experiences with the police have been positive.

Then he stated, in part, that "I'm from New Orleans, 17th and High Grove. We have something called Jump Out Boys. That's the police. They arrest you and they already have the door broken. It looks like a clown stops in a small car and 30 of them get out of the car, like 30 clowns. Many of them just jump, and they don't come running to ask you what your name is and how your day is going and how your day is going. "

After recalling also a more recent experience he had with a white pilot who called him to the police even though he was flying on the rapper's plane, he addressed the general public, asking them not to judge him for having a better opinion of the police than most.

Ad

In conclusion, he emphasized that everyone has their own experiences with anything in life, so they should try not to judge him for what he had said before.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

eleven