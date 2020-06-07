Lil Nas X criticizes Fox News for accusing him of & # 39; inciting riots & # 39;

Instagram

During his show on Friday, Tucker Carlson suggested that the & # 39; kicker & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; helped incite & # 39; Riots & # 39; in place to help destroyed small businesses & # 39; by the Black Lives Matter riots.

Up News Info –

Lil nas x has responded to comments made by Tucker Carlson of Fox News that suggest he was "inciting riots" due to his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The "Old Town Road" hitmaker went to social media on Friday night (June 5) to defend himself after the television commentator blamed the rapper and other celebrities for "fueling" unrest across the United States by donate to causes that help rescue citizens arrested during protests

"This man simply lied and told millions of people on national television that he was inciting riots," the real name Montero Lamar Hill tweeted, tweeting alongside a clip of Carlson's segment. "You can't make this up."

During his show on Friday, Carlson unveiled a list of moving celebrity names on images of protests that had turned violent, suggesting that the actors and musicians are "financing this chaos."

<br />

"Rapper Lil Nas X urged his 4.7 million Twitter followers to donate to rescue groups in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and elsewhere," said Carlson. "Imagine if you had used those followers to help small businesses destroyed by the riots that it helped incite."

Actor Seth Rogen, who was also called in the clip on the air, responded to Nas' tweet, writing, "Damn, this gooey asshole." Singer Halsey He also tweeted, "Ahh, my partner & # 39; Domestic Terrorists & # 39 ;. F ** k Fox News."

Seth Rogen also criticized Tucker Carlson on Twitter.

The "Panini" star is among the many celebrities who support the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis, Minnesota police.