Liam Neeson Her mother's loss of mourning as it rings on her 68th birthday

Actor & # 39; Taken & # 39; mourns for his mother Katherine & # 39; Kitty & # 39; Neeson, who died in Northern Ireland at the age of 94, just before turning 68 on the weekend.

Liam Neeson She had a grim 68th birthday on Sunday, June 7, 2020 when she mourned her mother's death.

Katherine & # 39; Kitty & # 39; Neeson recently passed away in Northern Ireland at age 94.

His death was noted during mass at his local All Saints church in Ballymena on Saturday, when parish priest Monsignor Paddy Delargy called on the congregation to "pray for the departed faithful" at the service, which was broadcast on I live on the church's Facebook page due to continuing concerns about the coronavirus.

The "Taken"Star, who has three sisters, has yet to comment on the loss of her mother.