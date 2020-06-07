Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix spoke about the racism she has experienced

"Nine years ago, after joining Little Mix, I had the biggest awakening of my life when we were filming [the music video] for & # 39; Wings & # 39;. We worked with Frank Gatson. He said," You're the black girl. You have to work ten times harder. "Never in my life has anyone told me that I would have to work harder because of my race."

Frank Gatson is a famous black choreographer and director who has worked with Beyoncé, J.Lo, Fifth Harmony and more.