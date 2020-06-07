Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix spoke about the racism she has experienced

This is the British girl group Little Mix.
And this is one of its founding members, Leigh-Anne Pinnock.
The singer has spoken on social media about the global Black Lives Matter movement, the injustice of the death of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality, as well as systemic racism.
And on Friday, the 28-year-old shared a powerful and heartbreaking message about her own experiences with racism and inequality.
"There comes a point in the life of every black human being when you realize that racism does not exclude you," he said.
"Nine years ago, after joining Little Mix, I had the biggest awakening of my life when we were filming [the music video] for & # 39; Wings & # 39;. We worked with Frank Gatson. He said," You're the black girl. You have to work ten times harder. "Never in my life has anyone told me that I would have to work harder because of my race."
"My reality was feeling lonely while touring predominantly white countries where I sing to fans who don't see me, don't listen to me, don't encourage me," she continued, holding back tears.
"My reality is constantly feeling that I have to work ten times harder and more to defend my case in the group, because my talent alone is not enough."
Then she recognized her privilege as a fair-skinned black woman, and called on the creative industries to capitalize on black culture without supporting black artists.
"We cannot see this as a moment. This has to be a movement until the system designed to oppress us no longer exists, and we are seen as equals to our white counterparts."
Normani, who was the only black member at Fifth Harmony, commented on Leigh-Anne's publication, "I am YOU and you are ME,quot;, no doubt referring to her own racial experiences in the music industry.
This is unacceptable and no one deserves to feel this way. For more information on how to help support the Black Lives Matter movement, click here.
