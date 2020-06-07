Left: More workers now lose hope of getting their jobs back

NEW YORK (AP) – Eric Benz was not overly concerned when his graphic design firm in Atlanta fired him in March. He was certain he would be retired from work once the viral pandemic subsides and his company's clients resume their expenses.

Three months later, there has been no call. Instead, Benz has applied for concert work as an Instacart buyer.

The hope has given way to an urgent need to pay the bills because Benz's unemployment benefits have yet to be fulfilled. Benz has negotiated with her mortgage lender to defer payments on the house he and his wife bought earlier this year. But the postponement will not last long.

"I'm doing everything I can," said Benz, 37. "It will take me a while to get back."

Despite the fact that the US economy USA It begins to come back to life, even as job cuts slow down and some laid-off people are called to return to work, the extent of the devastation left by the viral pandemic has become hauntingly clear to millions of people expecting a quick return. to their jobs: they may not return soon.

With the reopening of many companies, the government surprisingly announced on Friday that, contrary to expectations of further layoffs, the economy added 2.5 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate fell from 14.7% to 13.3%.

But the harsh reality is that last month's rehire is not expected to continue at the same rate. Forty-two percent of layoffs caused by the pandemic could turn into permanent job losses, according to a study by the Becker Friedman Institute of Economics at the University of Chicago. Many companies, from tech startups to small stores to large retailers, may not survive the loss of revenue despite federal rescue aid.

That help will end soon. And despite gradual reopens, public fear of the virus still keeps many people away from bars, restaurants, hotels, beauty salons, and other retail establishments. Few have traveled again. Sports and entertainment venues remain closed.

That collective slowdown continues to keep millions of laid-off people on the sidelines. In April, 78% of people who were unemployed viewed their jobs as temporary. In May, that number dropped to 73%, according to the jobs report. And a decreasing proportion of the unemployed were classified as temporarily laid off.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Alex Jansen's company reopened on Monday. But Jansen, a marketing manager, didn't get the call he expected to be called back to work. Spend your time learning Adobe programs to strengthen your resume. As unemployment benefits run out, he wonders if he will feel compelled to leave Charlotte, where his job prospects now seem low.

"Everything evaporated due to the virus," said Jansen, 33. "This job feels like it's in limbo."

It took five years for the economy to recover the 8.8 million jobs it lost during the Great Recession. This time, despite job growth in May, approximately 20 million jobs remain lost. For every 10 layoffs, there have been three new hires, according to the University of Chicago study.

"The image of the job is horrible," said Nicholas Bloom, an economist who worked on the research. "I don't see the US job market rebounding back to full employment for another five to 10 years."

Dawn Abbott's small corporate events company in Denver was hit at the start of the pandemic. His corporate clients canceled picnics, dinners and fairs in the first wave of measures to contain the virus. By March, it had fired all but one of its 15 employees.

Abbott assumed that it would be weeks before everyone was needed to return to work, juggling 20 events per week. His 19-year-old business was thriving, and he had given his staff increases and health insurance. Abbott thought it could easily survive a temporary shutdown.

However, it gradually became clear that it would take much longer for his industry to recover, if it ever did. Even when companies reopen offices, their clients have made it clear that frothy meetings are out of the question in the short term.

"As things progress, my optimism diminishes," said Abbott, who founded Fun Productions in 1991. "My gut tells me there will only be two to five (employees), not 15, by the end of 2020."

Their united team conducts Zoom Hangouts, exchanging ideas for virtual programming. They gather to barbecue outside the warehouse where trucks and bouncy castles sit idle. Abbot can only offer forceful honesty: They should not count on getting their jobs back.

Meanwhile, Roger Miller, the company's chief operating officer, depends on unemployment benefits.

“We thought, ‘30 days, no problem. Everyone go home, work at home, take this free time & # 39; ”, said Miller. "Then it became 60 days, then it closed in 90 … It's very frustrating ".

Companies like Abbott & # 39; s, part of the economy's leisure and hospitality sector, have been the industry hardest hit in the pandemic. This sector threw an impressive 7.5 million jobs in April before recovering 1.2 million of them in May. But while many restaurants and bars are partially reopening, it will take much longer for crowds to return to arenas, theaters, and stadiums and plan big events.

"That kind of thing, where we get together as humans to enjoy things, and anything that seems a bit fancy, looks like it's going to be really difficult," said Lowell Taylor, professor of economics at Carnegie Mellon University Heinz College. . "That's where unemployment is going to suffer for a while."

How about selling diamonds?

Jef Andrews texts his manager every week asking if he can return to his job as a jewelry designer and salesperson in Minneapolis. So far, there are no updates.

"I am just floating in limbo and I see the world falling apart," said Andrews, who has health problems that make physically demanding jobs impossible.

Across the job market, the few areas where hiring has been strong are industries whose businesses have skyrocketed as a result of the pandemic, from online shopping to supermarkets and online entertainment. The Kroger supermarket chain and CVS Healthcare have partnered with hotels, retailers and airlines to recruit laid-off workers.

However, many people are reluctant to accept lower-paying jobs until they know for sure that their old jobs are gone forever. They have received help from a $ 600 weekly federal supplement to state unemployment benefits. But that aid will expire after July, and it seems unlikely to be renewed.

Kumelachew Yigletu's biggest fear is that her federal supplement will end before she can return to work. Yigletu, a father of three, says that after losing his job as a baggage handler at Reagan International Airport, the weekly supplement is what allows him to pay his $ 1,600 monthly rent and other bills.

Your employer, Eulen America, has told you that you must reapply for your old job, and there are no guarantees. At this point, "it will take anything."

"The most important thing I do with my family is to pray for this country every day," said Yigletu, an immigrant from Ethiopia. "I love America."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.