Lea Michele promises to learn from her mistakes like a "bad girl,quot;

Lea Michele has been at the top of the media headlines since she came out to support the Black Lives Matter protests that started after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. The star was quickly attacked by some of her former castmates.

The 33-year-old woman, now 7 months pregnant, found herself at the center of a fierce social media storm in which many of her former associates came out to say that her behavior over the years has been horrible.

A friend of Michele's told The Post that everything has been a "real wake-up call,quot; for her, claiming it was a "total shock." The source claims Lea was very cruel and cruel to many people she worked with for years.

With all that said, however, Lea was only mean to people, not "racist, sexist, or transphobic." This Monday, Samantha Ware, one of her Joy castmates came out to say that she made Ware's life a "living life,quot; on set.

He accused her of continually "traumatic microaggressions,quot; that caused her to seriously reevaluate whether or not she should pursue a career in the entertainment business. Another of his former associates, Gerard Canonico, said that Michele was a "nightmare,quot; behind the scenes and that she was extremely cruel to him.

Heather Morris also said it was "very unpleasant,quot;. As a result of the allegations, Lea lost a deal with HelloFresh, which she frequently advertised on her Instagram platform.

During another conversation with The Post, a source who worked in the hair and makeup department of Joy He said that Michele was just a mean, hostile and rude person, who rarely had a good thing to say about anyone else.

The source claimed that Michele frequently showed up late and was not an accessible person at all. As noted above, Lea lost her sponsorship deal with Hello Fresh.

Ad

The company released a statement in which it said it would not tolerate such behavior and would also not associate with someone who participated in it.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

fifteen