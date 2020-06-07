Lea Michele is not necessarily racist, it is just a "B ****" claim. Many coworkers and co-stars

Joy Student Lea Michele ran into trouble this week after numerous former co-stars and co-workers showed up and accused the actress of being a "nightmare,quot; to work. Some of the accusations against Michele implied that she was only discriminatory against people of color, but now the consensus seems to be that she is "a bitch,quot; to everyone she works with.

The controversy began when Michele tweeted her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Your ex Joy Co-star Samantha Ware responded to the tweet by calling Michele for making her first television concert "hell,quot;.

Amber Riley: "I really don't give a shit about this Lea Michele thing. People are dying here. I hope it has grown … contacted me, I answered and that's where it ends for me." #JOY pic.twitter.com/e4jAj0wI1o – The AHS News 🖤✊🏾 (@theahsnews) June 4, 2020

"I think you told everyone that if you had a chance, you'd be in my wig! Among other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood," Ware wrote.

Other Joy the actors chimed in, with Amber Riley posting a GIF of her having tea, and Melissa Benoist likes Ware's post. Then more of Michele's former coworkers began to speak. Heather Morris described Michele as "too nasty,quot; to work with, Gerard Canonico described her as a behind-the-scenes "nightmare,quot; of the 2006 Broadway show Awaken spring, and her Ragtime alternate – Elizabeth Aldrich – said Michele was horrible in 1998.

“I used to cry every night for the bad and manipulative things that she did. I was 12 years old. It was terrifying, ”said Aldrich.

Actor Dabier Snell had a guest spot on Joyand he said The New York Post that Michele would not allow her to have lunch with regular cast members.

“Darren Criss invited me to sit down with the rest of the cast members and made me feel welcome. I also knew Chris Colfer, so he said, "Go ahead, sit down with us and chat!" . . Five to 10 minutes after we sat down and had a conversation, I was dragged (aside by an assistant director) and told one of the cast members that he didn't want me to sit there because he felt like I didn't belong, "he said Snell.

"The Voice,quot; student Jordan Pruitt beats Lea Michele: "Everyone in Hollywood knows that Lea Michele is a horrible human being. She is a bitch for everyone. We all know Yawn. Continuing … the only surprising thing is that people are calling her now … on time. " pic.twitter.com/aoHLUSgLdY – The AHS News 🖤✊🏾 (@theahsnews) June 7, 2020

He added that he later found out that the cast member who complained was Michele, but that he didn't want to say anything because he wanted to be on the show. Instead, he says he "shut his mouth,quot; and went back to his trailer and cried.

Snell, a black man, believes that Michele's behavior is a mixture of being rude and prejudiced.

"I feel like it's both, I also feel like it's a state, someone who says 'I'm a leader, I'm a great time, I have the power to say what I want to my other cast members'," he explained. Snell.

An industry source who has worked with Lea Michele says the actress is horrible to everyone.

Ad

"Lea was a bitch to many people who are now taking the opportunity to introduce themselves," the source said. "He may not be the kindest person, but he is not racist, sexist, or transphobic. I would say he has behavioral problems that he is dealing with."



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

6 6