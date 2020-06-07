"Law & Order: SVU,quot; will feature upcoming episodes on the death of George Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic

Roommates, are you ready? According to multiple sources, the upcoming season of the highly popular and long-running television series "Law & Order: SVU,quot; will have an episode that addresses the murder of George Floyd and police brutality; There is also said to be an additional episode focused on the current coronavirus pandemic.

Legendary NBC crime drama "Law & Order: SVU,quot; is set to tackle one of its most timely topics thus far, as it has just been announced that the murder of George Floyd will take center stage as a plot point for one. of the next episodes of the new season. The episode will also highlight the protests, riots, and anti-police protests that currently engulf the streets of the United States.

"Law & Order: SVU,quot; executive producer Warren Leight laid out his plans for the episode on The Hollywood Reporter's "Top 5,quot; podcast. He told the hosts of the show that, in fact, George Floyd's death "has to come and it will." Plans for an episode dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic were also mentioned.

He continued, adding:

“There are ways, we will find our way to tell the story. Presumably, our police officers will continue to try to do the right thing, but it will be more difficult for them and they will understand why it is difficult for them. "

Leight also confirmed that he has plans to change the screenwriter for the show in an effort to "bring in new voices, new voices, different voices." As of now, there are no details on when the new episodes will begin airing.

