Law & Order: SVU will touch on George Floyd's death and BLM protests

With the Black Lives Matter protests continuing around the world, Law and order It has been at the top of the media headlines repeatedly in the past few weeks. Law and order And all of its splits play a massive role in the way the police are portrayed to the public.

The executive producer and Law and order: SVU Showrunner Warren Leight spoke about this phenomenon during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.

In case he missed it, Leight said his show was probably "contributing badly,quot; to society because of the way they portray the authorities.

Leight said in the new interview that in recent years, he and the other showrunners have been trying to show how race and class intersect in society and have an impact on or perception of justice. Leight says trying "really hard,quot; seems not enough now.

Leight says that now is the time when people in powerful positions should feel "uncomfortable,quot; looking at how they can impact. According to the showrunner, he often seeks out activists to teach him how to tackle the stories on his show.

Warren has also said he has spoken to advocacy group Color of Change to inquire about the new season. Leight says he will incorporate some of the contemporary themes of racial injustice and power into the show, but that he can't do every episode about a "bad cop," so to speak.

With all that considered, Warren says that police dramas must improve the world. Leight says there must be more "reality,quot; in terms of how the police are represented, including their bad and good sides.

These days, he and the other writers are trying to find a way to bring the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd's protests into history. Of course, the main theme is how to reflect on a racial insurrection in the midst of a pandemic.



