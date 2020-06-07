LAPD Joins Prayer Vigil on City Hall Steps to Honor George Floyd – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Sunday marked a heartfelt morning in the city when Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore joined dozens for a prayer vigil and a conversation about enacting the change.

Moore, accompanied by members of the Building Blue Bridges, marched from LAPD headquarters to the steps of City Hall in honor of George Floyd.

Building Blue Bridges has 400 members and is a program in three Los Angeles city schools.

"It was definitely a big step for change," said group member Jaylen Wilson. "It is definitely a step towards general change."

Wanita Long, another member, emphasized the importance of having an open dialogue.

"Communication is key. That's the only way we're going to get anywhere by talking about it. I feel like if we all communicate and really sit down and put everything on the table, we could get somewhere with that. ”

After the public event, the group moved inside for a private discussion with Moore.