Lake Street store manager went live after his business was looted, burned

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – After seeing how the store he managed was robbed and burned, they asked him to put on his uniform and help calm the streets of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“Whatever you can get your hands on is what you were taking. We saw some people just get in the trucks and put what they could in the back, "said David Sánchez, manager of O'Reily Auto Parts.

Driving down Lake Street to find burned out lots that used to be business is not an unusual sight right now.

But the looting that occurred before the fire at O'Reilly Auto Parts on Lake Street and Colombus was personal to the store manager, David Sánchez.

"As soon as I closed the store from one side of the building on the other side, they were already starting to break the glass and go in, so we got out just in time," Sanchez said.

After watching his location burn, Sanchez ran to the northern Minneapolis store, which was also on fire.

He tried to turn it off, but finally couldn't.

"There really is nothing we could have done, so I had to walk away from my store because it was difficult to see all of that," Sánchez said.

He could not save the stores where he worked.

But you would have an opportunity to help your community. A day after the fires? A call to get dressed.

"I grabbed my uniform, grabbed my bags, and then drove here," said Sánchez. "If I really want to help, it's getting out here putting on my uniform and going back to where they need me."

Private First Class David Sánchez has been with the National Guard for less than two years.

"Just for a quick second I thought,quot; Am I really capable of doing this? Sanchez said.

But for the past week or so, this 23-year-old has learned that he does have what it takes to be a soldier.

"I am able to put emotions aside, no matter how big they are and just when they call me to do my duty, I go out and do it," Sánchez said.

Sánchez normally serves the guard as a mechanic, but he did things like patrol St. Paul and blocked roads while activated in the past few days.