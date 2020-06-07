Lady Gaga delivers an inspiring 'Dear Class Of 2020' speech and compares racism to nature!

Lady Gaga addressed the class of 2020 in the midst of this quarantine, as well as during George Floyd's protests in a re-recorded speech and her world was very powerful. The singer emphasized that graduates are seeing a "turning point,quot; in the country's history.

He made sure to refer to the systemic racism for which the black community in the United States has been hurt for so long.

From a podium installed in his own home, the star told graduates that ‘You are seeing what is a crucial moment in the evolution of this country. You are seeing how society changes in a profoundly important way. This change will be slow and we will have to be patient. But the change will happen and it will have to be for the better. When I looked beyond the anger I feel for the systemic oppression and physical and emotional violence that has endlessly tortured the black community, my mind turned to nature. "

He then compared racism in the United States to seeds that, when planted, have become living branches and leaves.

‘This forest is who we are and where we live … I make this analogue between racism and nature in this country because it is as widespread and as real as nature. We are all being challenged to change this system and think about how to achieve real change, "Gaga continued, drawing on another message she had shared on her social media platform earlier this week.

As for real and positive change, he mentioned three main things that are needed: time, effort, and divine grace.

She continued her comparison of nature, speaking of new ways of "watering,quot; this noble movement in each and every one of us as an option to grow above those poisonous seeds.

‘Right now, more than usual: We are trying to talk to each other. If we don't listen, we don't learn. Congratulations to the class of 2020, I can't wait to see your forest, "he said in concluding his inspiring message.



