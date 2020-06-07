Lady Gaga addresses the class of 2020: “ You are the seed of our future & # 39; & # 39;

Lady Gaga She is giving us a "million reasons,quot; to love her.
In recent months, many high school and college students have had to adjust their graduation plans due to continued Coronavirus pandemic. In addition, YouTube recently said that today's "Dear Class of 2020,quot; virtual graduation ceremony aims to "focus on the timely issues of hope, resilience, and camaraderie, especially given the recent social justice movement."
With the singer's inspiring graduation speech "Rain On Me," it's clear that she brought those themes to the center stage.
On Sunday, the 34-year-old star delivered an emotional and inspiring graduation speech during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020,quot; virtual ceremony. "Two weeks ago, I recorded a very different graduation speech to help celebrate your wonderful graduation achievement," Lady Gaga began. "My speech at the time reflected … the global pandemic of COVID-19 that has devastated the world this year and how important it is to be a force of goodness in this world as you progress in your promising life."
The 34-year-old singer noted that her speech was recorded prior to the nationwide protests that have occurred in response to the murder of George Floyd.
"(And) the subsequent activist movement protesting police brutality and systemic racism in this country," he added. "While my original speech may not be directly relevant to what this country needs most at the moment, I want to tell you today that while there is much to be sad about, there is also much to celebrate."
"You are seeing what is a crucial moment in the evolution of this country," he added. "You are seeing society change in a profoundly important way. This change will be slow and we will have to be patient. But the change will happen and it will be for the better."
Lady Gaga shared that in rewriting her speech, she asked herself an important question: "How do I (see) racism in America in relation to graduation?"
"When I look beyond the rage I feel for this systemic oppression and the physical and emotional violence that has endlessly tortured the black community, my mind turned to nature." Chromatic singer expressed. "When I think of racism in America, I imagine a vast forest full of tall trees; trees as old as this country. Trees that were planted with racist seeds. Trees that grew damaging branches and oppressive leaves and shattered roots that buried and,quot; se they dug deep into the ground forming a network so well developed and so tangled that it pushes back when we try to clearly see how it really works. This forest is where we live. "
The pop star explained that she made the analogy between racism and nature in this country because "it is as dominant and as real as nature."
However, right now, he said, "We are all being invited to challenge that system and think about how it will affect real change. I believe in my heart that the people who are going to make this change happen are listening to me speak." right now. I know this is true because it is you who are the seeds of the future. "
She added: "You are the seeds that will grow in a new and different forest that is much more beautiful and loving than the one we live in today (…) I think that these beautiful seeds have been given a wonderful gift. Opportunity to reflect in this powerful moment … about your morals, your principles and your values and how they will guide you through life as it occurs and when you wonder where it will take you. Your morals, principles and values believe now must be sincere and authentic to you. Your principles must come from your heart. Your values must come from your brain. Your morality must be derived from you as a whole and you lovingly contribute to humanity. "
The singer continued to encourage the graduating class of 2020 to strive for kindness even when presented as a difficult task.
"Sometimes being nice is difficult," he said. "I'm sure you can think of a few classmates, friends, family, strangers, people, teachers at your school, or even times when you've acted cruelly (…) So being nice can mean doing an effort Sometimes, even in the absence of kindness, people can do the hard and be nice. I encourage you to be nice. "
"I can't wait to see your forest," said Lady Gaga as she concluded her speech.
The virtual graduation on Sunday featured other notable graduation speakers, including Beyoncé, BTS, Malala Yousafzai and many more stars and public figures.
There were also special appearances for Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Zendaya, Jackie Aina and many others. Maluma, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle and others performed on Sunday as well.