Lady Gaga addresses the class of 2020: “ You are the seed of our future & # 39; & # 39;

In recent months, many high school and college students have had to adjust their graduation plans due to continued Coronavirus pandemic. In addition, YouTube recently said that today's "Dear Class of 2020,quot; virtual graduation ceremony aims to "focus on the timely issues of hope, resilience, and camaraderie, especially given the recent social justice movement."

With the singer's inspiring graduation speech "Rain On Me," it's clear that she brought those themes to the center stage.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old star delivered an emotional and inspiring graduation speech during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020,quot; virtual ceremony. "Two weeks ago, I recorded a very different graduation speech to help celebrate your wonderful graduation achievement," Lady Gaga began. "My speech at the time reflected … the global pandemic of COVID-19 that has devastated the world this year and how important it is to be a force of goodness in this world as you progress in your promising life."

The 34-year-old singer noted that her speech was recorded prior to the nationwide protests that have occurred in response to the murder of George Floyd.

"(And) the subsequent activist movement protesting police brutality and systemic racism in this country," he added. "While my original speech may not be directly relevant to what this country needs most at the moment, I want to tell you today that while there is much to be sad about, there is also much to celebrate."

"You are seeing what is a crucial moment in the evolution of this country," he added. "You are seeing society change in a profoundly important way. This change will be slow and we will have to be patient. But the change will happen and it will be for the better."