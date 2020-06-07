Kneeling man near railroad tracks accuses MPs with knife, prompting them to open fire, authorities say – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities continued Sunday to investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting in the town of Industry.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the intersection of Railroad Street and Azusa Avenue in the city of Industry.

No deputy was injured; However, a suspect was shot dead.

The incident unfolded just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, when officers answered a call from a person hit by a train.

When they arrived, they saw the suspect kneeling near the tracks. When they approached, officers say the man attacked them with a knife in his hand, prompting officers to open fire.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Office at (323) 890-5500.