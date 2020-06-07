Kenya Moore advises fans to vote: here is her message

Kenya Moore has just advised her fans in Atalanta to vote. She shared a post on her social media account and you can also check it out below.

Atlanta Atlanta now is the time to VOTE for change! When we don't show up to vote, we've already lost. Now is the time to vote for who we want and will serve the United States. Not only does @ votekenya4judge have the same name, but we have the same passion for justice. She helped me through a very difficult time in my life in the court system to find my way. She helped me connect for advice and protection. Kenya has always been my goal for charity work and has helped me align with the best foundations and non-profit organizations so that I can quietly help and do my part to give back. I'm going to vote for her for the Fulton County Probate Judge. Do your research and make your own decision, but VOTE! Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said: Sí Yes, Kenya! I totally agree that voting is very important. As President Obama used to say, "Don't boo! VOTE!"

One commenter posted: ‘Vote, exercise your rights. This is how change will come about by voting that is helping you make big decisions, yes! yes!! yes !! This is how you do it Kenya! Spread the word about local voting !!!! ’

Someone else said: ‘Vote as if your life depended on it! "Sadly for people of color yes!" And another follower wrote: "It looks like she would be good in probate court." The handling of wills and assets, etc.

One commenter wrote: "This is how you elevate our people, that everyone register to VOTE and go out to vote!"

In other news, the recent Kenyan post related to the murder of George Floyd had some people in the comments saying that these days, they saw the true nature of the RHOA ladies.



