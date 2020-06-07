Kendall Jenner responds after being accused of a protest photo at a photo shoot

WENN

The photo in question has the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; with a Black Lives Matter sign, but people notice that the sign is not visible in its shadow on the ground.

Kendall Jenner once again found herself at the center of a debate on Twitter linking her to the Black Lives Matter protests. The 24-year-old model has been accused of falsifying a photo of her joining the protest in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The image that has been online for a few days shows the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star wearing a black outfit and black mask while holding a Black Lives Matter sign. However, the sign does not appear suspiciously in its shadow on the ground.

People soon noticed that the photoshop was flawed as the photo appeared to have been taken from Kendall's Facebook post in 2019. They later turned to the blue bird app to blow up the star for allegedly faking the image.

"Kendall Jenner is quite a circus," one person criticized the reality star. Another reviewer reacted: "Kendall Jenner really took a Photoshop photo of herself holding a black poster of the life issue …? Aii it was canceled before but now it was BIG canceled."

"@KendallJenner, what happened honey? Did you really have to photoshop a poster that you couldn't go out and support black lives? You had to use a 2019 photo," commented a third user. Someone else wrote, "Are Kendall Jenner fans so desperate to make her look good that they would photograph her with a blm sign and mask? The answer is yes, yes."

By not letting people believe the false accusation against her, Kendall has cleared things up about the retouched photo. He denied having edited the photo and posting it online, claiming that someone else did. "This was touched up by someone. I did NOT post this," he wrote on his Twitter account along with the image in question.

Kendall Jenner denied the protest photo from the photo shoot.

Her admirers also came to her defense, writing: "I like it for the love of God, we've reviewed this about five times. She didn't make it. A fanpage photoshopped the sign AND mask. The photo is originally from November 2019. "

"This is one of the worst posts on the internet. Trying to discredit someone for a fake photoshop with a fake Facebook post. Anyone who thinks it is a Kendall Jenner post is an idiot," another tweeted.

On June 1, Kendall showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement through an Instagram post, in which he wrote: "For all who read this and for me: keep researching, reading and educating yourself on how we can be better allies "

"I've been thinking a lot these past few days and my heart has been so heavy," he continued. "I am angry and hurt like many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community goes through on a daily basis, but I know that no one should have to live in constant fear. I recognize my white privilege and I promise that I will continue to educate myself on how I can help." .

However, she was roasted online by protesters who parodied her Pepsi ad, noting that handing over a can of soda to police did not work to dissolve a protest.