Kartik Aaryan hates nepotism and his latest video is the reason why

Another day and another opportunity for Kartik Aaryan to make us laugh and forget our worries for some time. Trust the actor to make the world a happier place in these critical times. With her regular updates on Instagram, she has managed to send imprint information with a fun twist. In his latest video, he talks about some pretty outlandish ways the government is implementing the blockade.

Kartik released the new video with a nifty caption: "Koki introduces Sasti Monjulika #GoodNews #KokiPoochega." In this clip, as part of his "Good News,quot; series, the actor shared some great and inspiring stories from around the country. While one of his stories is about a responsible citizen who goes out daily to feed stray dogs, his other story is about a town in Odisha that had a unique technique for its people to follow the confinement and stay home. They got a lady who wore a black sari and painted a pale face to scare people and avoid leaving their houses at night. Inspired by this story, Kartik tried to recreate something like that for his own area in Mumbai. To help him with his fun and creepy plan, his sister dressed in white. While his first avatar in a white curtain is rejected by Kartik, the second time his sister returns without an outfit, Kartik approves of her appearance and calls him creepy. His sister Kritika, now upset, complains to her mother and Kartik says, "I hate nepotism."

Kartik Aaryan's series of good news has always brought a smile to everyone's face. Her chat show Koki Poochega has become an Internet breakdown and fans love to see this show as unique, educational, and fun. Trust this piece to always amaze and entertain your fans.