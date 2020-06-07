Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bruce Lee: how friendship led to a legendary fight scene

Why is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fighting Bruce Lee?

That might be a question for some who watch ESPN 30 for 30 "Be Water,quot; this weekend. That documentary will explore the life of Lee, who was a world-famous martial arts instructor and movie star in the 1970s.

Lee died unexpectedly in 1973, but his iconic status lives on today. Abdul-Jabbar was an NBA star with the Milwaukee Bucks at the time, but his connection to Lee began before he played professional basketball.

Kareem met Lee at UCLA

Abdul-Jabbar expressed disappointment at the way Lee was portrayed in Quentin Tarantino's movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,quot; in his column for The Hollywood Reporter on August 16, 2019.

Abdul-Jabbar described his student-teacher relationship with Lee, which started in Los Angeles. An excerpt from the article:

"I first met Bruce when I was a student at UCLA looking to continue my martial arts studies, which I started in New York City. We quickly developed a friendship and a student-teacher relationship. He taught me the discipline and the martial arts spirituality, which was largely responsible for being able to play competitively in the NBA for 20 years with very few injuries. "

Abdul-Jabbar led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA championship in 1971, and that coincided with Lee's breakthrough in Hollywood.

Lee's star took off

Lee appeared in 26 episodes of the television series "The Green Hornet,quot;, but his film career took off in the United States with the release of films such as "Marlowe,quot; (1969), "The Big Boss,quot; (1971), "Fist of fury "(1972) and,quot; The way of the dragon "(1972).

Lee began working as the director of "Game of Death,quot;, in which Abdul-Jabbar has a leading role as one of the villains.

Lee died, however, before the movie was released. Lee was working on "Game of Death,quot; when offered to star in "Enter the Dragon," but he died during production. "Game of Death,quot; was not completed until 1978.

At the time, Abdul-Jabbar was in his fourth season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jabbar-Lee's fight scene is amazing

Lee, who was 5-8, achieves an amazing fight scene with Abdul-Jabbar, who was 7-2. The complete fight scene can be seen here.