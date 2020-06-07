Kangana Ranaut will also run his production company Aparajitha Ayodhya.

Last year Kangana Ranaut had put on the director's hat for the first time with Manikarnika, the Queen of Jhansi. The actress directed the historical drama and added another feather to her hat. In addition to acting, writing, producing, the actress loves all levels of the filmmaking process and is passionate about movies. And today we hear that she announced her next adventure as a director.

A few months ago, it was announced that Kangana Ranaut would produce a movie titled Aparajitha Ayodhya. A movie written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, It is said to be a historical drama and will give more ideas to the Mandir of Ayodhya. Whereas before, the actress was looking for a director, it is now revealed that she will direct the film alone. Kangana will become director of this project and is quite excited. Speaking to a daily leader, she said that as a producer she has worked on this project from scratch and that finding her vision in someone else's vision would have been difficult for her. And now that she runs it herself, she is not nervous but she is more sure of this project.

Kangana Ranuat is quarantined with her family in Himachal and even attempted to write poetry in the middle of the shutdown. The actress will soon be working on her projects once filming resumes with a new set of guidelines and everyone gets back to work. Kangana was last seen at Panga and delivered an excellent performance.