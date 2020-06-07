Kane Brown Releases Inspirational Single & # 39; Worldwide Beautiful & # 39; amid BLM protests

Kane Brown has decided to release his new song early in hopes of & # 39; unite people & # 39; amidst national protests against racial injustice in the United States.

Kane Brown brought forward the release of her new single "Worldwide Beautiful" to "unite people" amid continued protests against racial injustice around the world.

The country music star took to Instagram to reveal that he had been hanging on to the song for a year, but decided to release it early in an attempt to unite people during the ongoing unrest. "I hope he brings us together during this time and the proceeds are being funded for the boys and girls club. I love you guys," he wrote.

The song, which was written by the 26-year-old along with Shy Carter, Ryan Hurdand Jordan Schmidt, urges fans to unite and celebrate life, with lyrics including, "White Churches, Black Churches / Different People, Same Ears / It's kind of hard to fight each other / Lay on the ground, six bass."

"In each show I see my people / They are not the same, but they are all the same / One love, one God, one family," the star sings.

Earlier this week, Brown intervened in the murder of the African-American man George Floyd by the Minneapolis police, lending his support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I honestly think it is ignorant as hell to kill a human being in cold blood without doing anything especially handcuffed," he wrote on Twitter.

"If they were all seen as people, if they were all treated the same way, if they were all accused of the same sentence, this would not be happening."