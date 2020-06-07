Kandi Burruss attended Raymond Santana and Deelishis' wedding these days and made sure to document the event on her social media account. Check out some photos he shared on IG.

‘Congratulations @santanaraymond and @iamsodeelishis !!!!! I am so happy for all of you and I am happy to say that I had something to do with this love connection! ❤️❤️ ’Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘BEAUTIFUL! Congratulations and blessings! ♥ ️✨ ’and another follower posted this message: Hermosa Beautiful couple and beautiful Kandi! So happy to see this bright ray of love light come to my feed during such a dark time. Proof that happiness exists in such a dark moment. "

A commenter wrote: ‘Congratulations beautiful @iamsodeelishis! @kandi that green looks so good on you! Always awesome! "And a follower said," Congratulations on sending the blessing and peace of your marriage. "

Someone else said: ‘Congratulations to my man @santanaraymond. And Sis @kandi, you're here as a mint coated chocolate sandwich! "

A commenter posted this message: "OMG congratulations,quot; to the beautiful Queen of a beautiful Castle "I love you, darling,quot;.

A follower posted: ‘Are you a matchmaker now? Here comes the new host of the love connection … Kandi Burruss! "

Someone else said, "Deelishis couldn't do his thing in this photo, huh? All that squeezing and filtering."

Apart from this, Kandi recently shared a message on her social media account about the change. He also shared a post of his from his time on The Masked Singer.

‘GET UP We are tired and tired! So we are all on a mission for change! This is a performance from my time on Masked Singer, but this song reflects much more and it's not about me! "Kandi captioned her post.

Many people appreciate the fact that Kandi referred to George Floyd's death these days and all sorts of important matters about what has been going on.



