Justin Bieber admitted that he has benefited from black culture

On Saturday, the 26-year-old went to Instagram to share a message about how he has pledged to use his platform "to talk about racial injustice and systemic oppression,quot;:
"I am inspired by black culture," he wrote. "I have benefited from black culture. My style, how I sing, dance, act and my fashion have been influenced and inspired by black culture."
"I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, talk about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and identify ways to be part of much-needed change," he added.
Earlier this week, the Changes The singer posted several messages on the movement, including a post on how to be an anti-racist ally:
In December, Justin was also anti-racist by acknowledging his previous use of the N-word as a teenager and vowing to do better.
"When I was young I had no education and I found myself saying really painful things without knowing the power of my words," he wrote. "Racism is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind [everyone] that we are all human [beings] and that we all have EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD."
