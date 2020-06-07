Justin Bieber admitted that he has benefited from black culture

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

In December, Justin acknowledged his previous use of the N word when he was a teenager.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old went to Instagram to share a message about how he has pledged to use his platform "to talk about racial injustice and systemic oppression,quot;:

