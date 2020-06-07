Justin Bieber admits he has "benefited,quot; from black culture while showing more support for the BLM movement

The singer is aware that he has benefited from black culture in his career and is not afraid to admit it! That said, Justin Bieber promised to be as involved as possible in the fight to end "systemic oppression."

The 26-year-old star used his platform once again to speak out against racism amid Black Lives Matter protests taking place around the world.

As fans know, the Canadian singer has been posting a lot about George Floyd's mindless murder and the general problems that led to it, such as social injustice and racial inequality in the United States.

Obviously, he has been largely condemning systemic racism at all times while showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, this time, he used his platform to discuss his own connection to black culture and how he has been influenced by and benefited from it in regards to his art and even his personal fashion.

At the end of his statement, Justin promised to be part of the change.

‘I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited from black culture. My style, how I sing, how I dance, act, my fashion, all have been influenced and inspired by black culture. I am committed to using my platform to talk about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be part of a much-needed change, "Bieber wrote.

As mentioned above, Justin has been posting a lot about the current situation since the murder of George Floyd.

Plus, she was also one of many who celebrated Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday.

Ad

Meanwhile, he has shared messages like, "All lives don't matter until black lives matter,quot; and "It's not enough to be quietly non-racist, now is the time to be vocally anti-racist."



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0