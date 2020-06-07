Justin Bieber admits having benefited from black culture

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Baby & # 39 ;, who is one of the most vocal celebrities in raising awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement, takes to Instagram to share his commitment to end racial injustice.

Justin Bieber promises to fight racial injustice after the death of George Floyd. On his Instagram account, hitmaker "Despacito" noted that his music career has been heavily influenced by black culture.

"I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited from black culture," wrote the Canadian star on Saturday, June 6. "My style, how I sing, dance, act and my fashion have been influenced and inspired by black culture."

He went on to add, "I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, talk about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and identify ways to be part of much-needed change."

Many, including other musicians, supported Justin in this with Ernie halter saying "Amen for this. I owe a lot to the black artists who influenced me and taught me almost everything. #blacklivesmatter." A fan added: "My man, what you are doing now is standing on the right path that uses your power to influence people."

In fact, Justin had been using his platform to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement, as he previously posted on how to celebrate the birthday of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by agents of the Louisville Metro Police Department. He also shared information about the primary vote and what it means to be an anti-racist ally.

Justin himself once faced a backlash over a video of his 14-year-old self using the N-word while parodying his own song. Justin showed remorse about it and explained in an Instagram post in 2019: "When I was young I had no education and I was saying really painful things without knowing the power of my words. Racism is still very frequent and I want to use my voice to remember We are all human beings and we are all EQUAL OF VALUE BEFORE GOD! ”

He also apologized for it during an interview with Us Weekly last December. "Now that these past mistakes have been made public, I need to apologize again to all those whom I have offended," shared the "Sorry" singer at the time. "I take my friendships with people from all cultures very seriously and apologize for offending or hurting someone with my inexcusable childish mistake."