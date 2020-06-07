Judge Smith said it is rare in a powerful statement about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include black queer voices, it is anti-black."
You know Judge Smith. He has starred in films like Jurassic world: fallen kingdom, Detective Pikachuand All the bright places.
On Saturday, Justice took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the Black Lives Matter protests taking place in the United States and around the world in response to the murder of George Floyd and the other victims of police brutality.
"[Nicholas Ashe] and I are protesting in New Orleans today," he wrote. "We sing & # 39; Black Trans Lives Matter & # 39 ;, & # 39; Black Queer Lives Matter & # 39; and & # 39; All Black Lives Matter & # 39;. As a black queer man, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39 ;, but wait your tongue when trans / queer was added. "
"I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include black queer voices, it is anti-black," he wrote.
Justice equated anyone who refused to recognize and fight for strange and trans lives in the Black Lives Matter movement to "[push] through the door of a system designed against them, and then [close] the door behind you,quot;.
"It is in our conditioning to get as close as possible to whiteness, rectitude and masculinity because that is where the power is," he continued. "And if we appeal it, maybe he'll give us a slice."
Justice went on to say, "What should have been given to black, queer and trans people from the beginning. What is the right to exist. Live and prosper in public. No fear of persecution or the threat of violence."
She concluded her post by sharing photos of him and her boyfriend, fellow actor Nicholas Ashe, and wrote: "There is so much tragedy in the timeline these past few days, so I added some photos of myself and Nic to show #blackboyjoy #blacklove #blackqueerlove ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 ":
"You have been my rock and my guiding light throughout all of this and I love you very much. I know that on the other side of this is change, although the fight is far from over," he said.
Justice also turned to Twitter to clarify that he was not using his post to "get out,quot;:
To learn more about how you can support black LGBTQ organizations, click here.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!