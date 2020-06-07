Jordana Brewster says she quit with her husband after 13 years of marriage

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Fast and Furious & # 39; He is apparently heading for divorce as he reportedly separated from film producer Andrew Form after 13 years of marriage.

Actress Jordana Brewster She reportedly separated from her husband for 13 years.

The "Fast and Furious"The 40-year-old star is said to have parted ways with the film producer Andrew Form at the beginning of this year 2020, although the news has only emerged.

According to People.com, the breakup was "friendly."

"They respect each other," says a source. "They remain committed to lovingly raising their two children as a team."

The couple's representatives have not yet commented on the split.

The former couple married in 2007 and share children, Julian, 6, and Rowan, who will be turning four years later this month, June 2020.