John Boyega thanks fans and fans for their support after his passionate BLM speech

John Boyega has officially become a fan favorite among Hollywood's elite after delivering a passionate speech about the Black Lives Matter protests in London, UK earlier this week. John joined the ranks of many other protesters in the city following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

For the first time, John turned to his social media account to express his gratitude for all his followers. Boyega wrote on his Instagram account this Sunday that he couldn't be more grateful for the "love and support,quot; offered by fans.

John referred to the impact of the Black Lives Matter protests and noted the importance of communities working together to find long-term solutions. The star went on to say that it was not only for our generation but for the next.

Boyega says that today could not be more important than ever. the Star Wars Alum added: "I think that any great movement begins with a renewal of the mind." John said he's been thinking about where to go from here.

Some of the celebrities and artists to express their support for the Star Wars Alum include Olivia Wilde, among others. As previously reported, John Boyega spoke to a large crowd of people in Hyde Park, London, where he said "Black lives have always mattered."

See this post on Instagram I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the past few days, although nothing I have done is to praise, or is really enough, in the grand scheme of things. This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is that we maintain momentum and not lose sight of how important it is to seek long-term solutions and commitments, for the good of our generation and the next. Our individual searches for success and belonging remain, but now more than ever, it is important to use this movement as fuel to inspire new ways of thinking, building and growing together. I believe that any great movement begins with a renewal of the mind. I know everyone is thinking, what's next? Where do we go from here? Because I'm thinking the same thing! Conversations about black business, ownership and support are happening, and I will continue to have these conversations with the full intention of bringing forth ideas that are sustainable and tangible. We increase our knowledge! I am excited to see an awakening happening in all of us! I will continue to use my platform to fight injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what. However, a man cannot do it alone. I need you and we need each other! We need everyone, from all socioeconomic backgrounds in the industry, countries, to unite with a shared goal of REAL change. Before the pandemic hit, I visited a few schools in Southwark, to share my journey and truly understand the minds and needs of our next generation. It was revealing and inspiring, to say the least, and I look forward to continuing this work and contributing more, once it is safe to do so. I urge the black men in our community, my companions, to do the same. Connecting with our children and motivating them towards a stronger and brighter future is urgent and necessary. In the meantime, let's work to clear the runway so they can take off and fly. Love everyone and stay safe x A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on June 7, 2020 at 3:17 a.m. PDT

Boyega says that he and the rest of the black community have always been important. He claims that "now is the time,quot;. John refers to the Black Lives Matter protests that have since spread across the world.

Protests erupted shortly after George Floyd died while in police custody. Derek Chauvin, his detention officer, had his knee pressed against George's neck, blocking his airways and suffocating him to death.

A coroner later ruled that Floyd died of suffocation. As noted above, many celebrities have commented on political protests around the world, including Spike Lee, who said he hasn't seen anything like this since the 1960s.

Lee said earlier this month that he was excited to see his "white brothers and sisters,quot; protesting the problem that has plagued black Americans for decades.



