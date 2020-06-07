Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Pink March for Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles

Instagram

The Jonas Brothers member and his pregnant wife, along with Pink and her own husband Carey Hart, join the African-American community in a peaceful protest.

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turnerand Pink and her husband Carey Hart They are among the stars who joined the Black Lives Matter protests on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, there have been protests around the world against racial injustice and police brutality.

Joe and Sophie, who are believed to be expecting their first child together, along with their friends, participated in a peaceful protest on Saturday, with the first "game of Thrones"Instagram star to share photos of the peaceful demonstration.

In an instant, she is holding a sign that says, "White silence is violence," while another video sees her join a song, saying, "There is no justice, there is no peace."

Jonas brothers star Joe also posted a group photo with all of them wearing masks as Sophie held up her poster.

Pink and Carey Hart also participated in a similar event with hitmaker "Try" sharing a snap of herself wearing a shirt that said "Nah. Rosa Parks, 1955", while holding up a peace sign.

She and her husband also posted a video of the peaceful demonstration around them.

Michael B. Jordan He also joined a march in Los Angeles where the actor delivered a passionate speech calling on Hollywood studios to "invest in black staff" and black voices to be amplified.