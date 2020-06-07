Joe Biden will meet with George Floyd's family before the funeral – Up News Info

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to travel to Houston to meet with George Floyd's family and will provide a video message for Floyd's funeral.

RELATED: George Floyd's body returns to Houston for final services

A Biden aide on Sunday described the plans of the Democratic presidential candidate. They did not include attending the service.

Biden hopes to extend his condolences to the family, said the aide, who discussed Biden's plans on condition of anonymity.

Monday's funeral services will follow a six-hour visit for Floyd, who was raised in Houston. The burial is scheduled for Tuesday in the Houston suburb of Pearland.

Floyd died after a Minnesota police officer pressed a knee to his neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and begged for air. His death sparked days of protest in the United States and led to a national discussion about police treatment of African Americans and institutional racism.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)