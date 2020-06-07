Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family Monday in Houston – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Joe Biden will travel to Texas on Monday to meet privately and offer his condolences to the family of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police sparked widespread protests across the country, according to a Biden aide.

The former vice president will also record a video message for Floyd's funeral in Houston on Tuesday, but Biden does not plan to attend the service because the Democratic candidate's alleged team did not want to cause disruptions on Tuesday for his Secret Service protection, according to familiar people. with those deliberations.

Biden made speeches and met with community members in his home state of Delaware and neighboring Pennsylvania, calling for the urgent need to end systemic racism in the nation.

His last was at the Texas Democratic Convention on Saturday, where he said, "It is time for us to take a hard look at the awkward truth. It is time for us to face the deep open wound of systemic racism in the nation. None of this will be easy or comfortable if we simply allow this wound to be covered once more without treating the underlying injury, we will never really heal. I said from the beginning: the soul of this nation is at stake … "

In a speech in Philadelphia last week, Biden identified with those protesting across the country in the wake of the Floyd police murder in Minnesota in a way that President Donald Trump has not done.

His comments, in which he promised "he will not traffic in fear and division,quot; or "fan the flames of hatred," offered a striking contrast to Trump that came about 16 hours after peaceful protesters in a park outside the White House. They were hit with tear gas so Trump could cross the park and visit St. John's Church for a photo opportunity, a move that had been widely condemned.

"I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have plagued our country for a long time, not use them for political gain. I will do my job and take responsibility. I will not blame others," Biden said.

And in a separate speech later that week, Biden directly criticized Trump's response to the nationwide unrest, saying: "He remains completely oblivious to the human cost of his indifference." It is time for you to get out of your own bunker, take a look at the consequences of your words and your actions. "

Biden said he spoke to Floyd's family on the phone shortly after his death, providing empathy as a father who has lost his own children.

"I tried to give them a little comfort in terms of how the memory, recall, and meaning of George's life would live with them," Biden told Don Lemon of CNN.

During a fundraiser last week, Biden again spoke about the call, saying that "he came out with this incredible feeling of how amazing he was … and this is a guy the whole family was looking at."

You can watch ongoing coverage of Floyd's funeral and funeral on CBSN Dallas / Fort Worth this Monday and Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Wire contributed to this report. The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report. All rights reserved. .)