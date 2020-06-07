JK Rowling: Jameela Jamil, Sarah Paulson and more react to Harry Potter authors' controversy

The entertainment world has responded after Harry Potter author JK Rowling posted a series of tweets labeled "anti-trans."

Rowling encountered a backlash after calling an article use the phrase "menstruating people."

"I'm sure there used to be a word for those people," she wrote, adding, "Someone help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

While many Twitter users supported Rowling for her tweet, many criticized her comment as "transphobic" arguing that transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming people can also menstruate.

Aisling Bea shared a written statement by comedian Sarah Keyworth, adding: “From the charming and brilliant @sarahkcomedy to the author @jk_rowling, who created a main character who was told it was one thing but that it could be absolutely another if He wanted for a magic hat. Even the sorting hat saw nuances and realized that it was foolproof to define people. "

read more

Singer Hozier wrote: “Trans rights are human rights. I don't know who might need to hear this today, but you are loved, you are seen, and you deserve to be happy and respected for who you are and for the life God gave you. Solidarity, love and happiness ".

Jameela Jamil, acknowledging Rowling's follow-up publication claiming that she supports the rights of transgender people, urged the author to "share part of (her) mega wealth" with a fund that helps homeless black trans women.

Model and transgender activist Munroe Bergdorf denounced Rowling's decision to send the tweets the same weekend that the Black Lives Matter protests are taking place.

"(It) is an indicator of how only the release of people like YOU matters to you," Bergdoff wrote.

Sarah Paulson shared a post criticizing Rowling, adding: "Word. Good evening and shut up @jk_rowling.

















There wasn't much celebrity support for Rowling, except for former tennis player Martina Navratilova.

Navratilova posted a series of tweets that matched Rowling from a "sporty" perspective, writing: "Sorry if you think that speaking up for a level playing field for girls and women in sports is detrimental." What is painful is telling girls and women to try harder. ”





Other stars to comment on the included tweets Strange things’Barb star <a href =" http: // You% 20 is% 20 embarrassing.% 20The% 20world% 20 is% 20reckoning% 20with% 20white% 20supremacy% 20and% 20police% 20brutality% 20and% 20you% E2% 80% 99ve% 20decided% 20to% 20use% 20your% 20massive% 20platform% 20to% 20gender% 20police?% 20 (Btw,% 20gender% 20and% 20sex% 20aren% E2% 80% 99t% 20the% 20same% 20thing.% 20Look% 20it% 20up.) Your% 20books% 20meant% 20so% 20much% 20to% 20me% 20but% 20you% 20are% 20desgraceful.% 20Shame% 20on% 20you.

& mdash;% 20Shannon% 20Purser% 20 (@shannonpurser)% 20 June% 206,% 202020

% 20 "rel =" nofollow "target =" _ blank "class =" body-link "data-vars-item-name =" BL-9553371-http: // You% 20 is% 20 embarrassing.% 20The% 20world% 20 is% 20reckoning% 20with% 20white% 20supremacy% 20and% 20police% 20brutality% 20and% 20you% E2% 80% 99ve% 20decided% 20to% 20use% 20your% 20massive% 20platform% 20to% 20gender% 20police?% 20 (Btw,% 20gender% 20and% 20sex% 20aren% E2% 80% 99t% 20the% 20same% 20thing.% 20Look% 20it% 20up.) Your% 20books% 20meant% 20so% 20much% 20to% 20me% 20but% 20you% 20are% 20desgraceful.% 20Shame% 20on% 20you.

& mdash;% 20Shannon% 20Purser% 20 (@shannonpurser)% 20 June% 206,% 202020

% 20 "data-vars-event-id =" c6 "> Shannon PurserCanadian actor, writer and director Sarah Polley and Harry Potter actor Katie Leung.

Leung shared his "thoughts" on the matter after the tweets rekindled a debate surrounding the author's decision to name Cho Chang, the main Asian character from Harry Potter.